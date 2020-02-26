European equities open lower to start the day

It looks like it will be another challenging day for European stocks

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

It is still early in the day but so far the risk mood remains more tepid after the two-day meltdown experienced to kick start the week.





There is reason for the market to stay pessimistic amid the virus outbreak but we'll see if the moves over the last few sessions have gone too far, too fast with investors possibly looking for a temporary pause/pullback in trading today.





In the currencies space, the aussie and kiwi are staying a bit more pressured with AUD/USD lingering at fresh decade lows of 0.6575 and NZD/USD nearing 0.6300.



