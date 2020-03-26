European equities open lower to start the day

The softer risk mood continues to reverberate in the European morning

Eurostoxx -2.0%

Germany DAX -1.9%

France CAC 40 -2.1%

UK FTSE -2.4%

Spain IBEX -2.3%

A softer start to the day as investors are cautiously anticipating the US weekly initial jobless claims report later. Again, the report will offer more of a guide for investors about the current situation as expectations are varying wildly about what the data may say.





For now, it is risk-off with the yen keeping gains on the session while the dollar is losing a bit of ground. USD/JPY is down to 109.40 but we are seeing EUR/USD climb to 1.0935.



