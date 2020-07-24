European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The softer tones continue to reverberate as the session gets underway

  • Eurostoxx -1.1%
  • Germany DAX -1.4%
  • France CAC 40 -1.2%
  • UK FTSE -1.2%
  • Spain IBEX -1.3%
The market is keeping a risk-off tone to start the European morning trade, with the yen keeping firmer in the major currencies space. USD/JPY is down to a session low of 106.25 with US 10-year yields slipping further to 0.561% currently.

US futures are also down at the lows, weaker by ~0.6% as we get things going.

