European equities open lower to start the day

The softer tones continue to reverberate as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.4%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.3% The market is keeping a risk-off tone to start the European morning trade, with the yen keeping firmer in the major currencies space. USD/JPY is down to a session low of 106.25 with US 10-year yields slipping further to 0.561% currently.





US futures are also down at the lows, weaker by ~0.6% as we get things going.



