European equities open a little lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones observed at the open

  • Eurostoxx -0.2%
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 -0.4%
  • UK FTSE -0.8%
  • Spain IBEX -0.3%
This follows the slightly softer tones from Asian trading for the most part. The risk mood is a little more mixed to start the session with US futures a little higher by ~0.1%.

That said, optimism is fleeting as Congress is still not making any progress on a stimulus deal as talks get pushed back by yet another day. That will be a key spot to watch ahead of the weekend alongside US non-farm payrolls tomorrow.

