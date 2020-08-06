European equities open a little lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones observed at the open

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This follows the slightly softer tones from Asian trading for the most part. The risk mood is a little more mixed to start the session with US futures a little higher by ~0.1%.





That said, optimism is fleeting as Congress is still not making any progress on a stimulus deal as talks get pushed back by yet another day. That will be a key spot to watch ahead of the weekend alongside US non-farm payrolls tomorrow.



