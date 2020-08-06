European equities open a little lower to start the day
Slightly softer tones observed at the open
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 -0.4%
- UK FTSE -0.8%
- Spain IBEX -0.3%
This follows the slightly softer tones from Asian trading for the most part. The risk mood is a little more mixed to start the session with US futures a little higher by ~0.1%.
That said, optimism is fleeting as Congress is still not making any progress on a stimulus deal as talks get pushed back by yet another day. That will be a key spot to watch ahead of the weekend alongside US non-farm payrolls tomorrow.