European equities open lower to start the day

Softer tones observed at the cash market open

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.1% This comes on the back of a late drop yesterday, as European indices followed US stocks lower. US futures are also keeping lower on the day, with S&P 500 futures down by 0.4% and that isn't really helping with risk sentiment to kick start the session.





All eyes will stay on the US non-farm payrolls report later today though, so expect the market to only take on firmer direction after we get past that.