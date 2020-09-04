European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones observed at the cash market open

  • Eurostoxx -0.2%
  • Germany DAX -1.0%
  • France CAC 40 -0.5%
  • UK FTSE -0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
This comes on the back of a late drop yesterday, as European indices followed US stocks lower. US futures are also keeping lower on the day, with S&P 500 futures down by 0.4% and that isn't really helping with risk sentiment to kick start the session.

All eyes will stay on the US non-farm payrolls report later today though, so expect the market to only take on firmer direction after we get past that.

