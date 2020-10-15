European equities open lower to start the day

Softer risk tones as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.5%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -1.1%

Spain IBEX -1.2%





This is leading to some broader selling in the aussie and kiwi on the day, with AUD/USD now falling to a low of 0.7105 from around 0.7130 earlier.





The dollar is also keeping slightly firmer with EUR/USD down to 1.1735 and GBP/USD slipping back under the 1.3000 handle to 1.2990 at the moment.





The setback in US stimulus talks is still one of the factors weighing on the risk mood this week, but the worsening virus situation in Europe is also not helping with sentiment.



