European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk-off vibes observed to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -1.1%
  • Germany DAX -2.7%
  • France CAC 40 -1.3%
  • UK FTSE -1.1%
  • Spain IBEX -1.3%
A rough start for European stocks as jitters surrounding the virus situation are resurfacing amid a surge in cases and possibly lockdown measures to follow as a result.

The stimulus stalemate in Washington and further US-China tensions are also not helping with the mood to start the session. S&P 500 futures are seen down by ~1.0%.

