European equities open lower to start the day
Risk-off vibes observed to start the session
- Eurostoxx -1.1%
- Germany DAX -2.7%
- France CAC 40 -1.3%
- UK FTSE -1.1%
- Spain IBEX -1.3%
A rough start for European stocks as jitters surrounding the virus situation are resurfacing amid a surge in cases and possibly lockdown measures to follow as a result.
The stimulus stalemate in Washington and further US-China tensions are also not helping with the mood to start the session. S&P 500 futures are seen down by ~1.0%.