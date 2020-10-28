European equities open lower to start the day

The anticipation of Germany, France shutdowns weigh on the mood

  • Eurostoxx -1.4%
  • Germany DAX -2.2%
  • France CAC 40 -2.0%
  • UK FTSE -1.2%
  • Spain IBEX -1.4%
The softer risk mood is starting to be reflected more in the FX space, with EUR/USD easing to a session low of 1.1760 and GBP/USD also down to 1.3020 nearing a test of its 200-hour moving average currently.

From a technical perspective, the drop in European equities is looking quite ugly with the DAX now falling past its 25 June low upon a break below the 200-day moving average:

DAX

