European equities open lower to start the day

The anticipation of Germany, France shutdowns weigh on the mood

Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -2.2%

France CAC 40 -2.0%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

The softer risk mood is starting to be reflected more in the FX space, with EUR/USD easing to a session low of 1.1760 and GBP/USD also down to 1.3020 nearing a test of its 200-hour moving average currently.





From a technical perspective, the drop in European equities is looking quite ugly with the DAX now falling past its 25 June low upon a break below the 200-day moving average:







