European equities open lower to start the day

Risk-off vibes reverberate as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.8%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -1.3%

Spain IBEX -2.2%

A rough start but it mirrors the slump in US futures over the past few hours as well, with S&P 500 futures now down by 0.7%.





The election result is very much a toss-up and with uncertainty surrounding that and how long it may take to settle, investors are growing more cautious.





The bond market is reflecting heavy bids as well, with 10-year Treasury yields seen down by 11 bps to 0.791% currently on the day.



