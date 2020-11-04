European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk-off vibes reverberate as the session gets underway

  • Eurostoxx -1.0%
  • Germany DAX -1.8%
  • France CAC 40 -1.4%
  • UK FTSE -1.3%
  • Spain IBEX -2.2%
A rough start but it mirrors the slump in US futures over the past few hours as well, with S&P 500 futures now down by 0.7%.

The election result is very much a toss-up and with uncertainty surrounding that and how long it may take to settle, investors are growing more cautious.

The bond market is reflecting heavy bids as well, with 10-year Treasury yields seen down by 11 bps to 0.791% currently on the day.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose