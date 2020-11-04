European equities open lower to start the day
Risk-off vibes reverberate as the session gets underway
- Eurostoxx -1.0%
- Germany DAX -1.8%
- France CAC 40 -1.4%
- UK FTSE -1.3%
- Spain IBEX -2.2%
A rough start but it mirrors the slump in US futures over the past few hours as well, with S&P 500 futures now down by 0.7%.
The election result is very much a toss-up and with uncertainty surrounding that and how long it may take to settle, investors are growing more cautious.
The bond market is reflecting heavy bids as well, with 10-year Treasury yields seen down by 11 bps to 0.791% currently on the day.