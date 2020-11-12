European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low

A softer risk tilt as we get the session underway

  • Eurostoxx -0.7%
  • Germany DAX -1.0%
  • France CAC 40 -0.9%
  • UK FTSE -0.9%
  • Spain IBEX -0.9%
European equities have proven to be rather resilient in the past week but the more cautious tones today is seeing a retreat at the open, mirroring the softness in US futures.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4% currently.

So far, the softer risk tilt isn't amounting to much as this is still largely within the realms of the push and pull during the week so far after the Monday pop.
