European equities open lower to start the day

Regional equities are softer amid some catch-up play to yesterday

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.4% European equities closed higher yesterday, avoiding the softer turn in US stocks late on with NYC announcing school closures part and parcel of what weighed on sentiment.





Thus, there is some element of catch-up in the declines to start the day, as we see US futures keep more tepid to get the session underway. S&P 500 futures are little changed near flat levels while Nasdaq futures are down slightly by 0.2%.





Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are also slightly lower by 1.3 bps to 0.857% while in the major currencies space, the dollar is keeping slightly firmer against risk currencies and the pound to start the session.