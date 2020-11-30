European equities open lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones at the open

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

A bit more of a pullback, reflecting the mood in S&P 500 futures which are down by 0.7% on the day. Nasdaq futures are also lower but are seeing declines of around 0.4%.





This looks more like the market taking a bit of a breather following a stellar November month for equities, not so much of a turn in the risk mood. In that regard, the S&P 500 cash market keeping above 3,600 will again be key signal to maintain the bias.





As for European indices, it is hard to argue with the gains this month:





Germany DAX +14.8%

France CAC 40 +21.5%

UK FTSE +14.0%

Spain IBEX +26.3%

Italy MIB +24.5%



