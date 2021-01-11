European equities open lower to start the day

A softer start to the new week in Europe

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.5% A slight retreat following the gains in the latter stages of last week, with US futures also pointing to a slight decline for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 21 points or 0.5% as we get things going here on the session.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.2 bps to 1.104% currently.





The overall softer mood is helping to keep a bid in the dollar so far on the day as we see EUR/USD keep 0.3% lower at 1.2185 and AUD/USD down 0.6% to 0.7710. That said, both are off earlier lows but not really showing a material bounce either.