European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer start to the new week in Europe

  • Eurostoxx -0.3%
  • Germany DAX -0.6%
  • France CAC 40 -0.4%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
A slight retreat following the gains in the latter stages of last week, with US futures also pointing to a slight decline for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 21 points or 0.5% as we get things going here on the session.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.2 bps to 1.104% currently.

The overall softer mood is helping to keep a bid in the dollar so far on the day as we see EUR/USD keep 0.3% lower at 1.2185 and AUD/USD down 0.6% to 0.7710. That said, both are off earlier lows but not really showing a material bounce either.

