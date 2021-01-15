European equities open lower to start the day

A slight hint of risk aversion to kick start the session

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Softer tones across the board as the market continues to weigh up the narratives put out by Powell and Biden since trading yesterday. While Powell put to bed any talk of tapering for now, Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal is being met with some doubts for the time being.





In particular, investors appear less confident about how much of his plan will be able to gather bipartisan support in Congress moving forward.





Put together both risk events, Treasury yields are also seen lower as we see 10-year yields down 2.4 bps to 1.105% currently.



