European equities open lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones to kick start the session

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This mirrors the more tepid and cautious tone in the market overall as investors will have to brace themselves for a US holiday to follow later in the day. As such, there is little else to work with besides what has transpired towards the end of last week.





S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.2% still with the dollar and yen keeping a slightly firmer footing in the major currencies space.



