European equities open lower to start the day
Slightly softer tones to kick start the session
- Eurostoxx -0.3%
- Germany DAX -0.3%
- France CAC 40 -0.3%
- UK FTSE -0.3%
- Spain IBEX -0.4%
This mirrors the more tepid and cautious tone in the market overall as investors will have to brace themselves for a US holiday to follow later in the day. As such, there is little else to work with besides what has transpired towards the end of last week.
S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.2% still with the dollar and yen keeping a slightly firmer footing in the major currencies space.