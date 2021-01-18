European equities open lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones to kick start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.3%
  • Germany DAX -0.3%
  • France CAC 40 -0.3%
  • UK FTSE -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX -0.4%
This mirrors the more tepid and cautious tone in the market overall as investors will have to brace themselves for a US holiday to follow later in the day. As such, there is little else to work with besides what has transpired towards the end of last week.

S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.2% still with the dollar and yen keeping a slightly firmer footing in the major currencies space.
