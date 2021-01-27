European equities open lower to start the day

Subdued tones to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

European indices closed yesterday with modest gains but not before a late dip towards the closing stages. The more tepid tones in US equities isn't helping the mood, although futures are pointing to a mixed picture ahead of the Fed.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4% currently.





Outside of the FOMC meeting today, there's a couple of big earnings releases in the form of Apple, Tesla, Boeing, and Facebook later in the day.



