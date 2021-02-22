European equities open lower to start the day

A softer start as we get things underway on the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.8%
  • Germany DAX -1.0%
  • France CAC 40 -0.7%
  • UK FTSE -0.5%
  • Spain IBEX -0.7%
This comes as equities sentiment takes more of a tumble in general with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.7% in European morning trade.

While the surge in yields may buoy commodities, stocks aren't likely to take a liking to things given how this is all coming as breakevens are not really budging. 10-year real yields in the US have also moved up to -0.78%, so that is something to keep an eye on.
