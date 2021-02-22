European equities open lower to start the day
A softer start as we get things underway on the session
- Eurostoxx -0.8%
- Germany DAX -1.0%
- France CAC 40 -0.7%
- UK FTSE -0.5%
- Spain IBEX -0.7%
This comes as equities sentiment takes more of a tumble in general with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.7% in European morning trade.
While the surge in yields may buoy commodities, stocks aren't likely to take a liking to things given how this is all coming as breakevens are not really budging. 10-year real yields in the US have also moved up to -0.78%, so that is something to keep an eye on.