European equities open lower to start the day

But the mood is shifting a little

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

The meltdown in Asia isn't quite so much the focus now to start European trading as the market is more focused on how Treasuries are holding up, and so far yields are seen lower to start the session. 10-year yields are down 2.5 bps to 1.456%.





In turn, this is also helping to provide some reprieve to US futures with both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures paring earlier declines to trade little changed currently.