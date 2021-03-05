European equities open lower to start the day

Risk stays more cautious to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.6%
  • Germany DAX -0.7%
  • France CAC 40 -0.6%
  • UK FTSE -0.7%
  • Spain IBEX -0.4%
Treasuries are keeping calmer for now, with 10-year yields seen down 2 bps to 1.543%. However, it is still early in the day to be really driving home any narrative of a turnaround after yesterday's surge higher post-Powell.

Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping slightly lower after having pared losses towards the tail-end of Asian trading. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.2% but at least well off earlier lows seen at the start of trading today.

