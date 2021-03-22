European equities open lower to start the day

A slightly softer tone in Europe

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

Be it the jitters from the lira collapse earlier in the day or general worries surrounding the virus situation in the region, or even a retreat in value stocks as yields keep lower - it's been a more tepid trading period for European indices since last week.





The former may end up being relatively contained to Turkey itself rather than a broader contagion across emerging market assets/currencies. But still, the slight uneasiness is keeping risk in a more defensive posture for the most part thus far.





Banking stocks in particular are hit with those most exposed to Turkish assets i.e. Spanish banks bearing the brunt of the lira plunge today.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% but Nasdaq futures are feeding off lower yields to be up 0.5%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are seen down 0.5% as well.



