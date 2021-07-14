European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A slightly softer touch for equities so far

  • Eurostoxx -0.4%
  • Germany DAX -0.4%
  • France CAC 40 -0.4%
  • UK FTSE -0.5%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
We've been through this many a time already, whereby Europe opens on a slightly more tepid and subdued note only for things to turn around later in US trading.

US futures are keeping more mixed with tech leading the way again, as both S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%.

European indices are arguably just showing some signs of moderation, with the DAX just coming off fresh all-time highs.

The bond market is still a key spot to watch in terms of overall risk sentiment and so far, Treasury yields are steady with 10-year yields flattish around 1.40%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose