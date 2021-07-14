European equities open lower to start the day
A slightly softer touch for equities so far
- Eurostoxx -0.4%
- Germany DAX -0.4%
- France CAC 40 -0.4%
- UK FTSE -0.5%
- Spain IBEX -0.5%
We've been through this many a time already, whereby Europe opens on a slightly more tepid and subdued note only for things to turn around later in US trading.
US futures are keeping more mixed with tech leading the way again, as both S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%.
European indices are arguably just showing some signs of moderation, with the DAX just coming off fresh all-time highs.
The bond market is still a key spot to watch in terms of overall risk sentiment and so far, Treasury yields are steady with 10-year yields flattish around 1.40%.