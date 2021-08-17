European equities open lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk keeps on the defensive once again

  • Eurostoxx -0.4%
  • Germany DAX -0.3%
  • France CAC 40 -0.4%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.6%
  • Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%
This mirrors the more dour mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.5% on the day.

With New Zealand entering a fresh lockdown, it is giving rise to delta variant concerns - which have been a key factor driving trading sentiment over the past week.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are down 3 bps to 1.227% currently so that adds to the more risk averse tone to start European morning trade.

