European equities open lower to start the day

The softer tones continue after yesterday's retreat

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5% A quick turn in sentiment in the past hour sees European indices pressured lower, though US futures are still stepping with trepidation for the most part. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% alongside Dow futures while Nasdaq futures are flat.





In FX, major currencies remain flattish mostly but the dollar is holding mild gains against the likes of the pound, loonie, aussie and kiwi - much like yesterday's start.