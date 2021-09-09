European equities open lower to start the day
Risk appetite leans towards the softer side
- Eurostoxx -0.5%
- Germany DAX -0.7%
- France CAC 40 -0.8%
- UK FTSE -0.9%
- Spain IBEX -0.8%
- Italy FTSE MIB -0.6%
There is a certain degree of exhaustion in the risk momentum over the past few sessions and that looks to be continuing for now, with US futures also pointing lower currently.
S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures down 0.6%, reaffirming the softer risk sentiment to start the day.
It isn't quite translating to much elsewhere but the yen and franc are leading gains with USD/JPY falling to 110.00 as we get European trading underway.