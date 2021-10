A slightly softer start as the risk mood deflates

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3% This comes as US futures are also marked down, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.4%.





This is keeping major currencies more guarded as well with the dollar holding more mixed with light changes all around being observed still as the session gets underway.