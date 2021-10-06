European equities open lower to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

A softer mood and it is looking like one of those days where inflation fears just overwhelms the market once again, with energy prices soaring and Treasury yields also rising.





Adding to that, the RBNZ also gave us a reminder that central banks are prepared to dial back pandemic stimulus if need to be to deal with the situation.