European equities open lower to start the day

A more sluggish start to proceedings this week

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAx -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3% S&P 500 futures are also down 0.3% so that is keeping the overall risk mood more tepid and slightly more defensive to start the session. In turn, the dollar is still holding on to its earlier gains but not really extending further for now.





10-year Treasury yields are up 2.8 bps to 1.604% though, so that is helping to provide some comfort for yen pairs with USD/JPY also up 0.1% to 114.33 currently.