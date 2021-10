Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

US futures are also marked lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures down 0.3%. The softer mood overall is keeping the dollar and yen more bid in the major currencies space with commodity currencies lagging.