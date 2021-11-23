European equities open lower to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

There is a slight element of catch up to losses in US stocks overnight but the overall risk mood so far today is also leaning towards being more defensive. US futures are down 0.3% across the board and that reflects more cautious sentiment in the market.