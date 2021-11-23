European equities open lower to start the day

Softer tones as the session gets underway

  • Eurostoxx -0.7%
  • Germany DAX -0.8%
  • France CAC 40 -0.6%
  • UK FTSE -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
There is a slight element of catch up to losses in US stocks overnight but the overall risk mood so far today is also leaning towards being more defensive. US futures are down 0.3% across the board and that reflects more cautious sentiment in the market.

The increasing worries surrounding the COVID-19 situation in Europe also isn't helping.

