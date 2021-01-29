European equities open lower to start the session

A dour mood across the board to kick things off in Europe

Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.7%

France CAC 40 -1.6%

UK FTSE -1.6%

Spain IBEX -1.6%





The chaos from the retail trading frenzy is still creating some uneasiness in the broader market sentiment and that is weighing on the risk mood this morning.





We'll see if dip buyers have the appetite to turn things around but the last two weeks have seen investors stay more cautious ahead of the weekend in general, so there's that to consider amid some minor element of month-end trading today.

This mirrors the largely softer tones in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 1.2% and Nasdaq futures down 1.5% as the session gets underway.