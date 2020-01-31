European equities open mildly higher to start the day

Catch up gains ease as US futures sit lower on the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The gains ease a little bit as US futures are down by 0.2% currently, but European stocks are still playing catch up after posting heavy losses yesterday and failing to partake in the late gains from Wall Street overnight.





Bonds are also a little bid on the session and that is keeping the risk mood more cautious to start the day. USD/JPY still sits at 109.05, little changed since Asia Pacific trading. But the aussie is down to session lows now with AUD/USD at 0.6706.



