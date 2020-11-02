European equities open mildly higher to start the day

UK stocks are down though, led by retailers as a second lockdown begins

Eurostoxx <>

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2% The slightly more positive tones mirror that seen in US futures, which are now up by ~0.4% as the session gets underway. The risk mood is proving to be calmer to start the week but the overall direction is going to depend on the US election tomorrow.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping slightly firmer still with EUR/USD running into a test of its late September lows around 1.1625. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is extending losses under 1.2900 now near its 100-day moving average @ 1.2878.