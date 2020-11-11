European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Slight gains as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

The market is keeping in a calmer mood, although things could very well be more quiet with the US observing a partial holiday (Treasuries market closed, but stocks will be trading).





US futures continue to keep more choppy but little changed with S&P 500 futures now up around 0.2%, scaling back from around 0.5% gains earlier.





In the currencies space, it is still all quiet with the kiwi being the exception although it is consolidating gains just under 0.6900 against the dollar in the last few hours.



