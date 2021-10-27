European equities open mildly lower to start the day

A mixed start for risk on the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2% This contrasts with a mildly more positive showing for US futures, which are up roughly 0.1% for now. If anything else, it pots to some mixed and indecisive mood as we get things underway in European morning trade.





In FX, we're seeing similar sentiment as the dollar keeps more mixed in general while the yen is keeping a mild advance as USD/JPY is down 0.1% to 113.97 while AUD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.7528 as the aussie gains on the back of a stronger CPI report earlier.