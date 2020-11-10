European equities stick close to flat levels to start the day

Investors are shrugging off the early retracement in futures earlier

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
  • Spain IBEX flat
This comes as S&P 500 futures also pared losses in the past hour, though Nasdaq futures are down by 0.3% still. Tech continues to underperform since the vaccine news yesterday, but that is a separate narrative as pointed out here.

After the surging optimism yesterday waned, investors are seeking for fresh direction on the day and that is seeing a more tepid start to European morning trade.

In the currencies space, the yen is leading gains amid a pullback after the sharp drop yesterday but other major currencies are little changed for the most part.

