European equities open slightly higher to start the day

The march higher continues as risk stays more optimistic

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Up, up, and away. The Stoxx 600 index is up to a record high to kick start the European morning as the more positive risk mood continues to reverberate across markets today.





USD/JPY is also keeping higher around 109.90 with 10-year Treasury yields up by 2.6 bps to 1.626% at the moment. The market is quick to put behind concerns about the coronavirus outbreak but just be mindful that there are still some doubts that are lingering.





