European equities open more flat to start the day

The flat tones largely reflect the more neutral risk sentiment on the day

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Italy MIB flat

Little change observed in opening trades as the mood here sort of mirrors the flat sentiment in markets at the moment. Bond yields are keeping flat across the curve but US futures are pushing a little higher to start the session - so keep an eye on that.





S&P 500 futures are up by 0.2% currently, ~7 points higher, but let's see how that plays out in the next few hours and if it can spur any further risk moves today.



