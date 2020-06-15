European equities open sharply lower to start the day

The risk-off mood from Asian trading transfers over

Eurostoxx -2.3%

Germany DAX -2.4%

France CAC 40 -2.5%

UK FTSE -2.1%

Spain IBEX -2.6%

Equities are on the defensive amid the more sour risk mood to start the week, with jitters surrounding negative coronavirus developments since the weekend part of the reason weighing on markets in general.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen continues to be the main beneficiaries with commodity currencies trailing with AUD/USD still down by over 1% at 0.6787 currently.





Shocker, markets can go down too.



