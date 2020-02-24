European equities open sharply lower to start the week
Virus fears continue to reverberate across the market
- Eurostoxx -2.6%
- Germany DAX -2.6%
- France CAC 40 -2.6%
- UK FTSE -1.8
- Spain IBEX -2.1%
Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB is down by 3.5% hitting its lowest level since 5 February. UK stocks are at over two-month lows with the Stoxx 600 index also touching over two-week lows as we get things going on the session.
The risk-off mood is continuing to keep up with US 10-year yields now down by nearly 7 bps to 1.402% on the day. Ouchie.