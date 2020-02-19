European equities open slightly higher to start the day

The more positive tone continues to reverberate in the market so far today

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

A modest start for risk trades in the European morning, with bond yields also a tad higher but still a bit sticky near flat levels to be fair. USD/JPY is keeping a little higher at 110.08 after taking a peek just above the 12 February high at 110.13 earlier.





For now, the market is feeling calmer about the coronavirus outbreak situation but the ground is still shaky so just be mindful of key risk headlines during the session.





Risk trades are faring a little better but they aren't really running away with a serious risk-on tilt for now at least.



