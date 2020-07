The market is keeping slightly more positive to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

US futures are also trading at the highs for the day, up by ~0.5% as we get things underway. This is keeping the dollar pressured with EUR/USD approaching 1.1600 while the aussie and kiwi are also underpinned, trading at 0.7158 and 0.6686 respectively.