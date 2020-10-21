European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A slightly better start to the session for European stocks

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
The mood above reflects some modest optimism, though US futures are keeping higher hopes of better things to come as they are up by ~0.6% currently. Stimulus talks are expected to continue later today and while a deal may not be in the offing, the market seems to be thinking otherwise with Treasury yields showing signs of a breakout:

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
USGG10YR
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose