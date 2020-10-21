European equities open slightly higher to start the day
A slightly better start to the session for European stocks
- Eurostoxx +0.3%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX +0.4%
The mood above reflects some modest optimism, though US futures are keeping higher hopes of better things to come as they are up by ~0.6% currently. Stimulus talks are expected to continue later today and while a deal may not be in the offing, the market seems to be thinking otherwise with Treasury yields showing signs of a breakout: