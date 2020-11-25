European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Slight gains observed at the open

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2% This largely mirrors the mood seen in US futures for the most part, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up by 0.3%. The gains have been slightly tempered with earlier but risk buyers are still holding out on optimism for now at least.





Again, just be reminded that for equities sentiment, this is arguably the last day in which Wall Street will be able to guide the market with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up tomorrow and Friday to observe a partial holiday as well.