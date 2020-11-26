European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Slight optimism at the open today

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1% The risk mood is keeping calmer as we get things underway but there isn't any extensive risk push for the time being. Amid the Thanksgiving holiday, this is giving currency traders little to work with as well to start the session.





The euro is slightly higher alongside the yen but the moves are not anything to shout about, although EUR/USD is trading at its highest levels since 1 September around 1.1930.