More positive tones to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This keeps with the rhythm from Asian trading, with S&P 500 futures also up slightly by 0.2% on the session. In the currencies space, this is still pinning the dollar a little lower with AUD/USD at the highs near 0.7450 and NZD/USD up 0.4% to 0.7070.