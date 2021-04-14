European equities open slightly higher to start the day

A mildly positive start to the day in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France cAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1% Risk sentiment is holding up after the positive showing yesterday, though US futures are keeping near flat levels at the moment so there is little to work with.





The dollar is keeping slightly softer as well, with gains more evident in the antipodeans i.e. aussie and kiwi for the time being. That despite Treasury yields moving off lows of 1.61% to keep closer to 1.63% as we get things going on the session.