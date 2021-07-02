European equities open slightly higher to start the day

A positive start to the end of the week in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3% This continues from the solid gains yesterday and comes despite a more muted tone in US futures with both S&P 500 futures and Dow futures flat. Nasdaq futures are down slightly by 0.1% after the solid session overnight.





In FX, the dollar is holding slight gains across the board as it flexes its muscles as it has done for most of the trading week thus far.