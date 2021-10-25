European equities open slightly higher to start the day

Light gains at the open today

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1% The overall risk mood is holding up after a bit of a minor setback late last week amid Fed chair Powell's remarks on Friday here . Equities are taking things in stride though to start the new week as investors will be eyeing key earnings in the next few days.





US futures are still keeping light gains as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures flattish for the time being.