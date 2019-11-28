European equities open slightly lower to start the day

Softer tones observed amid more cautious risk sentiment

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.4%

The risk mood is still more defensive after Trump signed off on the HK bill earlier today, which prompted Beijing to react with more fighting words about possible retaliation.





That is keeping markets tepid and cautious so far today with USD/JPY seen around 109.42, a little lower on the day. AUD/USD is also weighed lower around 0.6764 as traders are playing it more safe for the time being.



