European equities open slightly lower to start the day

Tepid tones at the open

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This mirrors the somewhat softer tone in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures seen down by 0.2% as we get things going on the session.





There are a couple of key themes that are keeping risk in-check for the moment with Brexit and the ECB meeting on Thursday being the major ones.





However, just also be mindful of the EU summit later in the week as European leaders need to hash out the budget and recovery fund as well. Adding to the fiscal narrative is US lawmakers continuing to work towards further stimulus but not quite there yet.



